Golovkin: Brook fight is great test for me (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin told that his next fight against IBF champion in welterweight Kell Brook would become a true test for him.

"Brook is a very good fighter. He is strong, he is the best in the welterweight. This fight is going to be my biggest challenge. So, do not forget to turn your TV sets on September 10," BoxingScene.com cites Golovkin.

Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler also commented on the next fight of GGG against Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs.

"We never had Brook in our mind before. I think Brook thought about this fight when he had problems finding big names in his weight class willing to fight him. Golovkin had the same problem. Thus, this fight helps both fighters. This is going to be a big event," Loeffler said.





As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Brook fight will be held in London on September 10.