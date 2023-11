ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tickets for the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook have been sold out in 12 minutes, Kazinform reports citing GGG's promoter Tom Loeffler, who wrote it in Twitter.

“Fans have spoken #GolovkinBrook sells out in 12 minutes @TheO2 @SkySportsBoxing @HBOboxing, 3rd straight sold out GGG fight #NY #LA #London,” he wrote.

Recall that GGG-Brook fight will be held on Sep 10 in London