    15:26, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin can&#39;t make weight for Mayweather fight - J. Cortez

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is ready to drop to 154 pounds for one fight only - with Floyd Mayweather.

    However, famous boxing referee Joe Cortez, who presently works as an analyst at ESPN Depportes after retirement, doubts that Golovkin can make the weight for a fight against Mayweather. Moreover, he thinks that GGG can't even make a catch-weight, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "No, Golovkin cannot make that weight, he's a full fledged middleweight and Mayweather walks around at 150-pounds. It would be very difficult for Golovkin to come down and Mayweather definitely won't go up to 160-pounds. I don't even think Golovkin can make a catch weight," Cortez told.

