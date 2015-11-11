Golovkin can't drop down to 154 pounds to fight Mayweather - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Retired referee and ESPN Deportes expert Joe Cortez doubts that WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin will be able to drop down to 154 pounds to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sports.kz reports.

"No, Golovkin cannot make that weight, he's a full fledged middleweight and Mayweather Jr. walks around at 150-pounds. It would be very difficult for Golovkin to come down and Mayweather Jr. definitely won't go up to 160-pounds. I don't even think Golovkin can make a catch weight," Cortez told On The Ropes Boxing Radio.