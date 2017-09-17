Golovkin-Canelo face-off underway in Las Vegas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The major boxing event of the weekend - Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight - has kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ryan Martin won a split decision against Francisco Rojo in their 10-round lightweight fight on the Golovkin-Canelo undercard earlier.



The Golovkin vs. Canelo bout kicked off right after that at 8:50 a.m. Astana time.