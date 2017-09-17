EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 17 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin-Canelo face-off underway in Las Vegas

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The major boxing event of the weekend - Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight - has kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Ryan Martin won a split decision against Francisco Rojo in their 10-round lightweight fight on the Golovkin-Canelo undercard earlier.

    The Golovkin vs. Canelo bout kicked off right after that at 8:50 a.m. Astana time.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!