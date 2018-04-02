EN
    15:49, 02 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Golovkin-Canelo rematch on May 5 died, says WBC President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The team of Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), the world middleweight champion, can start searching for a new opponent for the fight scheduled for May 5 because there is no way he will fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) , President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman believes, Sportinform reports.

    "In my opinion, the May 5 fight has died. The hearing in Nevada is still pending, and then they moved it to the 18th (of April). I do not see how it could be saved for (them) to fight on May 5," Sulaiman told ESPN Deportes.

    It is to be recalled that the Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Canelo over failed drugs test. The organizers have already stopped promoting him and announced that ticket refunds are available for the rematch.

