Golovkin Canelo talks continue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Managing Director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler said negotiations with representatives of Saul Alvarez continue on his potential fight with Gennady Golovkin.

However, Loeffler noted that he is not over-looking Daniel Jacobs fight, Sports.kz reports.

"Nothing is finalized, yet...We are in negotiations. If we can make a deal that would be great. But now everyone's focused on March 18th because if Gennady doesn't win March 18th it doesn't matter what happens in the future...everything goes out of the window. So he knows what he needs to do.

In case Gennady wins, it will become a starting point for all those who did not want to fight him before. But it is difficult to look past March 18. Both fighters are confident they can win. If after the Jacobs fight we will have a chance to arrange a high-profile fight, it will be our top priority. We'll see how it goes on March 18...", said Loeffler in his interview with Boxingscene.com.