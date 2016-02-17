EN
    09:15, 17 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin: Canelo vs Khan is business fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO, IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) is planning to be at the ringside on May 7, when Saul Alvarez (46-1-1, 32KOs) defends his WBC title against Amir Khan (31-3, 19KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "I think this is a business plan, a business fight. I thank HBO and my team because I have a true fight coming...not just my fight but a true event. And Chocolotito Gonzalez is fighting on the same day as me. This is a good gift, a good gift to people, a good bonus," Golovkin told BoxingScene.com.

    The winner of the Canelo-Khan fight must face Golovkin in fall, at the full middleweight limit of 160-pounds, or risk losing the WBC title. If either fighter refuses to face Golovkin, then the puncher from Kazakhstan will become the full champion.

