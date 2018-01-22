EN
    Golovkin captures WBN Editor’s choice - Fighter of the Year title

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani undisputed world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin was named the World Boxing News Editor's Choice Fighter of the Year, Kazinform reports.

    Golovkin beat Vasyl Lomachenko into second place, with Anthony Joshua, Terence Crawford, Ryan Burnett and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai making up the top six of a twelve-strong field.

    "A stellar year for Golovkin who successfully defended his clutch of middleweight belts against the number two and three in the division. A tough decision between Golovkin, Lomachenko and Crawford, although the Kazakh was deserved in the end and takes the Editor's choice award for the first time his career", WBN's website reads.

    Earlier GGG was also voted the Readers' Fighter of the Year.net for the fourth time in five years.

     

