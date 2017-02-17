EN
    11:05, 17 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin coaches young boxers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Fight Game posted a video on its YouTube channel where Gennady Golovkin is coachching young athletes, Sports.kz reports.

    "Gennady Golovkin teaches Jesse how to do his extremely difficult chin exercise", the caption reads.

    According to many journalists, his strong chin that lets him to withstand powerful punches, is one of its main advantages.

    Gennady Golovkin is set to step back into the boxing ring on March 18th to fight Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York.

     

     

