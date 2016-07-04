EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:31, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin congratulates Shafikov, Sanchez on TKO win

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has congratulated Russian Denis Shafikov and trainer Abel Sanchez on recent TKO win, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "Congrats to @DenisShafikov and my coach @abelthesummit on the great win last night!!" Golovkin tweeted.

    Shafikov who is trained by Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez devastated American Jamel Herring in 10 rounds on Saturday (June 2).

    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!