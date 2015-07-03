EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:49, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin considered best opponent for Hopkins

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American website BoxingNews24.com had its version of five best opponents for the boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Despite fighting in the light heavyweight division for a long time already B. Hopkins is one of the most successful boxers of the middleweight division of all time. GGG has not fought against boxers of the same class like Trinidad, De La Hoya, but he is catching up with Hopkins in terms of successful title defenses. This is a big fight for Hopkins to ensure his legacy and a true win-win. Golovkin is smaller than Kovalev, he will hardly stop Hopkins. Moreover Golovkin does not defend so well, absorbs a lot of punches. "The Alien" is just as good to win the fight by the decision, the website reports.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!