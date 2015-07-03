Golovkin considered best opponent for Hopkins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American website BoxingNews24.com had its version of five best opponents for the boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Despite fighting in the light heavyweight division for a long time already B. Hopkins is one of the most successful boxers of the middleweight division of all time. GGG has not fought against boxers of the same class like Trinidad, De La Hoya, but he is catching up with Hopkins in terms of successful title defenses. This is a big fight for Hopkins to ensure his legacy and a true win-win. Golovkin is smaller than Kovalev, he will hardly stop Hopkins. Moreover Golovkin does not defend so well, absorbs a lot of punches. "The Alien" is just as good to win the fight by the decision, the website reports.