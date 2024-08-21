Golovkin sacks NOC Secretary General Zhanar Utesheva

The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has published an official statement regarding termination of powers of its Secretary General Zhanar Utesheva, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The powers of the Secretary General, granted on the basis of a power of attorney, were revoked in accordance with the order of the President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan. Members of the General Assembly will consider the issue of expelling Secretary General Zhanar Utesheva from the Executive Committee due to loss of confidence,” the statement reads.

In February 2024, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced staff reshuffling. Gennady Golovkin was unanimously elected the President of the NOC, and Zhanar Utesheva was appointed the Secretary General of the NOC.