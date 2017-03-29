Golovkin expected to unveil new sports and health center in Karaganda rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is expected to unveil a new sports and health center being built in Maikuduk in Karaganda region, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The new sports and health center named after Golovkin will have a gym, a basketball, a volleyball, a boxing and a mini football courts and a huge swimming pool. Being built under the Sports Facilities Development Program, the center will offer all classes free of charge.



"We invited experts in boxing, weightlifting, basketball, mini football, volleyball and swimming who made specific recommendations on what should be added in terms of sports equipment," akim (mayor) of the town Nurlan Aubakirov said.



The center is built at the expense of the funds allotted from the regional and city budget. Local authorities plan to spend KZT 67 million on sports equipment for the center.







It is expected to be unveiled this spring.



"We will open the center in late May or early June and are planning to invite Gennady Golovkin to the unveiling ceremony," Mr. Aubakirov added.