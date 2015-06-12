EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:29, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin-Froch talks stalled

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The talks on organization of the Golovkin-Froch fight stalled a little bit over the recent time, Sports.kz informs referring to promoter of G. Golovkin Tom Loeffler told in an interview to ESPN.com.

    "Eddie Hearn (Froch's promoter) says Froch has not decided yet if he is going to fight. Thus, I am probing all the opportunities to arrange the best fight for GGG. I hope we are going to have something more definite in the nearest time," T. Loeffler said.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!