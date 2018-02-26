Golovkin gives gloves to Mark Wahlberg as a gift

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's professional boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 КО), WBA (Super), IBO, WBC and IBF middleweight world champion has met with famous American actor and producer Mark Wahlberg.

Golovkin tweeted about the meeting. He presented Wahlberg a pair of boxing gloves with Kazakh ornament and autograph as a gift.

"Great to see @Markwahlberg a real man and true champion" he wrote as a caption for the photo posted on Twitter.

In 2010, Mark Wahlberg acted as a professional boxer in The Fighter in the role of Micky Ward "Irish".