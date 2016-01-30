Golovkin: Healthy life style is symbol of success

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Healthy life style is a symbol of success, World's WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) champion as well as IBF belt holder Gennady Golovkin said at a press conference yesterday in Almaty.

The event turned out to be an informal meeting. The sportsman refused to answer the questions related to politics and his professional career, since earlier he told about it at a Q&A meeting in Astana.

“I am always glad to return to Kazakhstan. It is my Motherland,” said Golovkin.

According to him, healthy life style has been the main component of successful life for him.

“Health is the main symbol of success to date. I train a lot and I keep to a diet. My family is the main stimulus for me. Life is wonderful and we must worthily live it,” the champion noted.

"In my free time, I prefer to read books and meet with my friends," he added.