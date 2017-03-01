Golovkin holds public workout ahead of fight with Jacobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO Middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin held an public workout ahead of his fight with Daniel Jacobs, Sports.kz reports.

Before the workout in Los Angeles Golovkin spoke to reporters. "This is a big and very serious fight for us. Daniel is a true champion. We are ready", Fightnews.com's Miguel Angel Maravilla quotes Golovkin.

Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) is scheduled for March 18th in Madison Square Garden in New York.