    11:52, 20 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin hopes to fight Saunders in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33KOs) shared his plans for the foreseeable future, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "I'm a boxer. It's my job. I'm ready for anybody. My goal is all the belts in the middleweight division. Billy Joe Saunders is the last step of my dream. Hopefully we could have the fight in Kazakhstan. I'd want that fight next - 100 per cent," Golovkin told Boxingnewsonline.net.

    As a reminder, Brit Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) holds the only middleweight belt - the WBO - that Golovkin doesn't have. Earlier there were rumors that the Golovkin vs. Saunders fight could happen in Astana in June during the International specialized exhibition EXPO.

