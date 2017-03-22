Golovkin in top 3 of The Ring's P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring magazine has released the updated rankings of the best boxers regardless of their weight class (pound-for-pound), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez who lost to Thai boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai last week crashed out of the top 3 of the rankings.



American Andre Ward climbed to the top of the rankings. Coming in second is Russian Sergey Kovalev.



Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan moved one spot up to the 3rd place after successful title defense against American Daniel Jacobs.



Another American boxer Terence Crawford rounds out the top 5.



It should be noted that Golovkin's potential opponent Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez is only 8th.