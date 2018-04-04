Golovkin intends to fight on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) said that despite the Canelo rematch being canceled he will fight on May 5 in Las Vegas, Sports.kz reports.

"I will be defending my titles on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas! Official announcement coming soon!" Golovkin tweeted.

— Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 3, 2018

Despite the fact that the Nevada Athletic Commission has not yet ruled on Canelo's case, his team decided to pull out of the rematch and made an official announcement.

As for Golovkin, it is expected that his next fight will take place not at the T-Mobile Arena instead of MGM Grand Garden Arena. The list of his potential opponents includes Gilberto Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs), Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs), Gary O'Sullivan (27-2, 19 KOs), Demetrius Andrade (25 -0, 16 KOs) and Sergey Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs). Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs) and Daniel Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) were also considered but both boxers rejected the offer.