Golovkin is bigger star than Ward - T. Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of WBA, IBO and WBC Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that the chances for a fight between G. Golovkin and Andre Ward were very slim, Kazakhstan refers to Vesti.kz citing Chempionat.com.

According to him, the fight with Ward is no longer interesting for the Kazakhstani boxer.

"If this fight happens in future it is good, but I do doubt it. Ward will move up in the weight class and is more likely to have a fight against Russian Kovalev. Golovkin is a bigger boxing star now than he is. The chances for this fight are very slim," BoxingScene.com cites Loeffler.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin is scheduled to fight against Canadian David Lemieux in New York on October 17.