EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 19 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin is overestimated - Dominic Wade

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to American Dominic Wade, his next opponent Gennady Golovkin is an overestimated boxer, Sports.kz informs.

    "I think he is overestimated. People are making a type of the Superman of him. I doubt that. I see his faults. He is just like everybody else, but all the hype about him scares people. I don't think he's fast. All he has is a hard chin. His style is not something I did not see before," BoxingScene.com cites D. Wade.

    As Dominic noted he did not worry that Golovkin was considered a strong favorite in their upcoming match.

    "I do not pay attention too much to that. It just makes me want this fight more. I want to shock the world, and I'll do it," he added.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!