Golovkin, Islam and Turarov may hold evening of boxing in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has met today with world boxing champion Zhankosh Turarov. At the meeting Minister Mukhamediuly and the boxing champion mainly discussed joint work ahead of the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017", Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was noted that the sides hope to hold a big evening of boxing in Kazakhstan.



"Right now we are coordinating how we will work jointly. Proposals have been made to Gennady Golovkin and Kanat Islam. What we need to do is to decide in which format the evening of boxing will be held, whether we are going to fight together or have separate fights," Zhankosh Turarov told journalists after the meeting.







"As far as the potential opponent for Gennady Golovkin is concerned, it is unlikely that it will be Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez. And definitely not Daniel Jacobs," he pointed out.



"After the Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight, we will learn the name of the future opponent... I think that Billy Joe Saunders is trying to escape this fight, since he's going to lose his belt in a fight with Gena [Golovkin]," Turarov added.



The boxer also revealed that he is planning to go back to the United States in January to have one or two fights there. Afterwards, Turarov wants a fight in Astana or Almaty. However, there was no word of his potential opponents.





