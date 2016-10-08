Golovkin-Jacobs bout deadline extended by WBA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association (WBA) gave Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs' teams more time to negotiate the fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza declared that the promoting companies should reach the agreement on the fight until Wednesday, October 12. If they fail to do so, the purse bid will be arranged within 10 days.



Golovkin and Jacobs' teams can't reportedly agree on two things: the venue and the split.



Tom Loeffler wants the fight to take place at the Madison Square Garden, whereas Jacobs' promoter Al Haymon prefers Barclays Center. Loeffler also insists that Golovkin will receive a 75/25 split for the fight. Jacobs' attorney petitioned the WBA to alter the split to 60/40, Sports.kz refers to LAtimes.com.



The Golovkin vs Jacobs fight is expected to be held on December 10, but it hasn't been officially confirmed.