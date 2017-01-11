Golovkin, Jacobs face off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 КО) and American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 КО) faced off after a press conference at Madison Square Garden arena, Sports.kz reported.

The ‘GGG’ vs. Jacobs bout is scheduled for March 18 at New York’s Madison Square Garden and will be aired live by HBO channel.

According to Golovkin, Jacobs is his toughest opponent and called the American sportsman to determine who the best in the weight division is now. Jacobs said he was ready for this challenge and was planning to shock the world.





