Golovkin-Jacobs fight postponed to Q1 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The talks between the teams of Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 КО) and Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 КО) are taking more time than expected due to which the Kazakh boxer will not step in the ring in 2016, according to Sports.kz.

Recall that the Madison Square Garden was reserved for Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight scheduled preliminary for December 10. GGG said that he doesn’t want to fight another sportsman.

The fight is expected now to take place in Q1 2017.

According to Tom Loeffler, Golovkin’s next fight will be against Jacobs. "It is unreal to fight earlier, because WBA told us to meet Daniel. Gennady is the most active champion in modern boxing, but when you face such circumstances, the talks take much more time," Loeffler said to Ring TV.

“Such large-scale fights need more preparation and promotion. So, we decided to hold the fight in 2017,” he added.