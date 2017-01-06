Golovkin-Jacobs press conference date announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The dates when Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs will meet with media to kick off the promotion have been announced, Sports.kz reports.

Fighters and their representatives will hold press conferences on January 10 and 11th at New York "Madison Square Garden" and in the Conga Room night club in Los Angeles.

Fight Golovkin vs Jacobs is scheduled on 18 March at "Madison Square Garden". It will also be live on HBO PPV.