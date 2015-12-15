Golovkin-Lemieux fight among most memorable moments of 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American popular sports portal BleacherReport compiled a list of the most memorable moments in professional boxing in 2015, Sports.kz informs.

The third place belongs to the Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux fight, which was a triumph of the Kazakhstani boxer.

The top ten most memorable moments in boxing in 2015 by BleacherReport :

1. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Stop the World

2. Canelo Alvarez and Miguel Cotto Extend Boxing's Greatest Rivalry

3. The Big Drama/Little Drama Pay-Per-View

4. Tyson Fury Unseats Wladimir Klitschko

5. Roman Gonzalez's HBO Debut

6. Daniel Jacobs Stuns Peter Quillin

7. HBO's April 18, Split-Site Doubleheader

8. Shawn Porter Derails the Adrien Broner Hype Train

9. Shane Mosley and Ricardo Mayorga Go WWE at the Presser

10. Sergey Kovalev Stops Jean Pascal in a Slugfest