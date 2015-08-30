Golovkin, Lemieux fight can be really rough - Willie Monroe Jr.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American middleweight Willie Monroe Jr. believes that IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux has a chance to beat undefeated WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Obviously I would lean more towards Golovkin just because of his experience and the level of competition he's been in with. The one guy that stopped Lemieux, Golovkin stopped him with one shot, but then again, styles make fights. The thing I will give Lemieux is when I fought Golovkin, in close quarters is where I was getting off, and that's not even my forte. Lemieux is very sharp and good in close quarters with those uppercuts, so if he could make Golovkin respect his power, which I'm pretty sure he can, and stay at close quarters, he can make it a really rough night for Golovkin," Monroe Jr. told Fight Hype.