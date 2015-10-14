EN
    09:28, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin: Lemieux fight is my biggest test

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin commented on the importance of the upcoming fight against David Lemieux during the open training session in New York, Sports.kz informs.

    "It is my biggest test. He is an IBF champion. It is a big time fight, unification, pay-per-view. Plus, we have an interesting situation in the middleweight. There are three or four very good boxers, and thereat it is even more important to determine who is number one," Boxing247.com cites Golovkin.

    As earlier reported Golovkin will fight Lemieux this weekend.

