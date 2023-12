ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and IBF title holder David Lemieux have held a press conference in Montreal, Canada, Vesti.kz reports.

Golovkin and Lemieux are currently on a press tour ahead of their unification fight scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on October 17 in NYC. Please watch the video from the press conference below.