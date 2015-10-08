Golovkin: Lemieux may stand all 12 rounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBO/WBA middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (33-0, 30 KOs) holds his next fight on October 17 in New York (USA), Allboxing.ru reported.

Kazakh boxer will face IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KOs) of Canada. The fight will be televised on HBO pay-per-view. Golovkin said that the "fight is very interesting for me, as he is a star now. Maybe he will be able to fight three or four rounds only thanks to his power. If he boxes, he will stand all twelve rounds. Every second is important, every round, every step."