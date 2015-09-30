Golovkin-Lemieux show almost sold out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of boxing champion of the world 33-year-old G. Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that almost all the tickets for the fight between G. Golovkin and D. Lemieux were sold out.

The fight is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 17. The fight will be broadcast live on PPV on HBO.

"The show is almost sold out. According to the latest information, we have just 292 tickets left," the promoter said. It should be noted that the arena has 18 thousand seats.

Besides, another important and expected-to-be-interesting fight will take place within the framework of the show. WBC world champion Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez will fight against Brian Viloria from Hawaii.