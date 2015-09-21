EN
    11:21, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin - Lemieux tickets sold out

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets for Golovkin - Lemieux fight, which is taking place October 17 on the most popular boxing arena in the world - Madison Square Garden in New York, have already been sold out.

    It bears to remind that over 15,000 tickets were sold in less than a week. The Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight broke the pre-sale ticket record. Recall that the fight between Golovkin and Lemieux will be live-broadcasted on October 17 live on HBO. Price for PPV broadcast is estimated at $ 49.95.

