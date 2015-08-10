EN
    10:18, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin-Lemieux tickets to go on sale Aug 12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets to see WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in the ring with Canadian fighter David Lemieux will go on sale this Wednesday, August 12, according to Sports.kz.

    Tickets will be made available for public purchase at 10:00 p.m. Astana time via ticketmaster.com and thegarden.com. The most expensive seats will be posted at $500. The cheapest tickets are estimated to be valued at $50.

