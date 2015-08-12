Golovkin, Lemieux to go on press tour ahead of October fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) and IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) will hold press conferences in three cities ahead of their title unification bout in October, Vesti.kz reports.

Aired by HBO, the Golovkin vs. Lemieux showdown will take place on October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Golovkin and Lemieux's three-day press tour will kick off on August 18 in New York with stops in Quebec on August 19 and in Los Angeles on August 20. Earlier it was reported that tickets Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight will go on sale today. The most expensive seats will be posted at $500. The cheapest tickets are estimated to be valued at $50.