Golovkin likely to face winner of Cotto-Canelo fight next spring

President of the World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulaiman has once again confirmed that winner of the Miguel Cotto (40-4, 33 KOs) and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (45-1-1, 32 KOs) must face Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs) next, Vesti.kz reports.

"The winner of Cotto-Canelo bout must fight Golovkin. Cotto and Canelo are at an elite level in boxing, and Golovkin has been demonstrating that he belongs there too. This would be one of the biggest fights in history. Golovkin has demonstrated exactly why he is at the level of being considered one of the two best P4P fighters in boxing," Sulaiman told Boxingscene.com. According to him, defense against Golovkin is mandatory and neither Cotto, nor Canelo will be allowed by the WBC to bypass it. The talks will be held in a few weeks after the Cotto-Canelo fight in November. Sulaiman said the fight may take place in March or April 2016. Recall that Cotto and Alvarez will step into the ring in Las Vegas on November 21.