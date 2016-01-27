Golovkin likely to hold his next fight at Boleyn Ground

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will probably hold his next fight in London, Sports.kz reports citing Daily Mail.

His promoter Tom Loeffler says that the fight could be organized on the home stadium of the English football club West Ham United – Boleyn Ground, which Golovkin has recently visited. In 2012, the stadium hosted the fight between Dereck Chisora and David Haye.

Golovkin is expected to fight against Billy Joe Saunders or Chris Eubank Jr.