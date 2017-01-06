EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 06 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin looks forward to next Big Drama Show in NY

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World Middle Weight Champion Gennady Golovkin has acknowledged that he looks forward to his come back to Madison Square Garden arena where he will meet with Daniel Jacobs, Sports.kz wrote.    

    "I like to fight in Madison Square Garden. For me it is my second home. Danny is a great fighter and one of the best in middle weight. I can't wait for the next Big Drama Show in New York», - Gennady told Fino Boxing. 

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!