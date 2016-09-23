Golovkin may face Jacobs on December 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight between undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and WBA middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs may happen this year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to Boxingscene.com, the WBA (Super), WBC and IBF middleweight king Golovkin is likely to face the American boxer on December 10.

Canelo's hand injury which he sustained in the nine-round victory over British boxer Liam Smith made the Golovkin vs. Jacobs a reality. The WBA already mandated Golovkin to fight Jacobs.



Jacobs' adviser Keith Connolly recently revealed that they are in preliminary discussions with Golovkin's team. "We definitely want to fight Golovkin next. I know a lot of people are scared of him, but Danny told me he saw everything he needed to see in the Kell Brook fight [against Golovkin] to know that he can beat GGG. Even though GGG stopped him, he still saw enough holes there where Danny thinks if he hits Golovkin with those same sorts of punches, it'll be lights out for GGG," he said.



Connolly added that they haven't received an official offer to fight Golovkin yet. But if the December fight doesn't work out, Jacobs is ready to fight Golovkin in January 2017.



The fight may be held at the Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center as both venues will be available on December 10.