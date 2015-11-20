EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:51, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin may face Mexican Gilberto Ramirez - Bob Arum

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Boxingscene.com, WBA (Super) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will visit a fight between WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez from Mexico and Gevorg Khatchikian from the Netherlands on Friday night at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

    Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum believes that if the Mexican boxer wins, he will consider stepping into the ring with Golovkin, Sports.kz reports. "Tom Loeffler and I have had several serious conversations about pitting these two undefeated warriors against each other next year. But it will only happen if Gilberto can win tomorrow night, thus preserving his mandatory challenge for the world title, and then beating WBO world champion Arthur Abraham," Bob Arum said. "That's a lot of pressure to put on most fighters' shoulders but Gilberto seems to thrive on it. He has said all along that he only wants to fight the best, even if it means fighting Abraham and Golovkin back-to-back. That's the same mindset great Mexican champions before him had and why they were, and are so popular," Arum added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!