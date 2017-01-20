EN
    09:55, 20 January 2017

    Golovkin meets young fan at Big Bear Summit training camp

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan invited his young fan named Jessie to the Big Bear Summit training camp near LA in California, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The World Boxing Council tweeted about the meeting of the Kazakh fighter and the young admirer of boxing.

    "Thank you Champ @GGGBoxing, @abelthesummit for making Jessie's dream come true and welcoming him at The Summit today! What a Champ!" the WBC tweeted .

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
