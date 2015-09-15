Golovkin moves up in P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) is now ranked second in the P4P rankings, Vesti.kz reports.

The list of the best boxers changed after American Floyd Mayweather, former leader of the rankings, announced his retirement. He had his last fight in Las Vegas on September 12. He won the fight against another American Andre Berto and remained undefeated throughout his career.

Thus, Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko moved up to the first place in the rankings by Boxrec.com. Golovkin is now ranked second and Mexican Saul Alvarez is third.

It should be noted that G. Golovkin will have his next fight in New York on October 17. His opponent is Canadian IBF champion David Lemieux.