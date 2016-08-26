EN
    10:54, 26 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin: My goal is WBO belt and then money fights

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin told that he was expecting a fight against Billy Joe Saunders after the Kell Brook fight, Sports.kz informs.

    "I understand my situation. I want big money fights, but I do not have them right now. The Canelo fight is impossible. I do not who I fight next. My goal is the WBO belt. I want all the belts in my weight class. Then I want big money fights. However, I am focused on Brook now, but I hope for the WBO belt fight next," BoxingScene.com cites Golovkin.

     

