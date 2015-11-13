EN
    08:36, 13 November 2015

    Golovkin named WBA Boxer of October

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA Super middleweight champion, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs), has been named the WBA Boxer of the Month for October, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

    In his latest fight held in New York October 18 at the Madison Square Garden, Golovkin won over Canadian boxer David Lemieux (34-3, 32 KOs). Kazakhstani boxer defended his WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (interim) titles and grabbed Lemieux's IBF belt. That was the third bout for Golovkin in 2015 and the 34th one on the professional ring. All of them were won by ‘GGG'. According to his promoter Tom Leffler, Golovkin is planning to return to the ring in March or May 2016.

