Golovkin named world's best P4P-fighter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM BoxingInsider.com included Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) vs. Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) fight in the top 3 most anticipated fights of 2017, Sports.kz reports.

Journalists also named Golovkin the best pound-for-pound fighters (regardless of weight class) at the moment.

"Undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is the world's best P4P boxer. He is due to meet his most serious rival - the number two in the middleweight division - Daniel Jacobs. Jacobs is a technical fighter and a good challenge for the champion", BoxingInsider.com writes.

Also in the top three most anticipated fights of the year are Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs) vs Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and a potential Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0, 26 KOs) vs a UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Golovkin vs Jacobs are scheduled on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be broadcasted on HBO (PPV).