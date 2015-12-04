Golovkin never wanted to fight me - Andre Ward

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world middleweight champion Andre Ward declared that Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin never wanted to fight him, Sports.kz reports.

"Reality is Golovkin never wanted to fight me, he always wanted to use my name to get credibility. No knock on the guys he has fought, but he's fighting the same type of guys over , over, over again, guys that are going to make him look good," Ward told thaboxingvoice.com. "I think Golovkin is a good guy, I think he is a good fighter, but all the media and all the propaganda they are putting out there, it's simply not true."