EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:46, 21 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Golovkin no longer in WorldBoxingNews.net P4P Top 5

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin is ranked 6th in the updated version of the WorldBoxingNews.net pound-for-pound rankings of the world’s best boxers regardless of their weight class, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    At the top is Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez who elbowed aside Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko. Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is placed 3rd.

    In the previous version of the rankings Golovkin was ranked 5th.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!