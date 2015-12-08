EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:43, 08 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin nominated for ‘Fighter of the Year’ title

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) selected the nominees in various categories by year 2015 results, Sports.kz reports.

    Among those nominated for “Fighter of the Year” title are: WBA (Super) and IBF (middleweight) champion, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin; WBC middleweight champion, Mexican fighter Saúl Álvarez ; American boxer Floyd Mayweather-junior, who finished his career this year; WBC super-flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez and WBA (Super), WBO and IBF super heavyweight, British sportsman Tyson Fury.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!